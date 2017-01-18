MUSIC: Nero Fizzle – Kilelei

Nigerian evergreen rap officer (Nero fizzle) aka ur lyrical swagger hails from Mbaise in Imo State and Currently based in Owerri. He is a singer, rapper, songwriter and lyrics editor, a graduate of federal Polytechnic Owerri were he read public administration, a music teacher who started music in 2006 under the crew name 2nice crew The album was produced by Donseth in 2007

He has collaborated with artists like Regis, dabrain, slowdog, kellyhansome, treasure gold, x99, xbuster, Lovemansion and many more,

Nero fizzle is Here with his first single as a solo artist titled KILELEI Which was Produced by Renowned Producer REGIS beats.

https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Nero-Fizzle-Kilelei.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Nero Fizzle – Kilelei appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

