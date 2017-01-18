Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Nero Fizzle – Kilelei

Jan 18, 2017

Nigerian evergreen rap officer (Nero fizzle) aka ur lyrical swagger hails from Mbaise in Imo State and Currently based in Owerri. He  is a singer, rapper, songwriter and lyrics editor, a graduate of federal Polytechnic Owerri were he read public administration, a music teacher who started music in 2006 under the crew name 2nice crew The album was produced by Donseth  in 2007 

He has collaborated with artists like Regis, dabrain, slowdog, kellyhansome, treasure gold, x99xbusterLovemansion and many more,
Nero fizzle is Here with his first single as a solo artist titled KILELEI Which was Produced by Renowned Producer REGIS beats. 

 

