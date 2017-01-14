MUSIC: Network – Omo Lovina (Prod. Selebobo)

Odoh Henry ifeanyichukwu aka network is An Artist from enugu state, he’s signed to Freedom Records, and he just released hes debut Single Titled Omolovina, the song was produced by Selebobo.

Download and enjoy…



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Network-Omo-Lovina-Prod-By-Selebobo.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

