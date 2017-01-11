MUSIC: Ochuko Obukohwo – You Are Lord (prod. Wole Oni)
Multi-talented Gospel Artiste Ochuko Obukohwo teams up with the maestro producer Wole Oni to bring this masterpiece titled “You Are Lord”.”You Are Lord” is a wonderful song that extols the Lord and highlights His Sovereignty.
ENJOY!
