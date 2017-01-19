Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Omar Sterling Ft. Burna Boy – Unruly (Prod. KillBeatz)

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

One half of R2bees, Omar Sterling kicks off this year with this brand new jam he calls “Unruly” and it features Nigerian’s very own Burna Boy with production credit going to KillBeatz.

Listen, Download and Enjoy!


