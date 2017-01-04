Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Omegga – 1 Day | Abrakadabra Ft King Blaq

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Omegga aka Yung Blord finally releases the visuals for the sensational Afro Trap tune “Abrakadabra” featuring King Blaq which has been making mad buzz both on the Internet and in the streets.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The video was directed by the fast rising Director Dindu and it’s actually base on a true story. Also, in here is 1 Day, a free-spirited and heavy joint by Omegga.  Listen up, Watch & enjoy.



Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

 

 

The post MUSIC: Omegga – 1 Day | Abrakadabra Ft King Blaq appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.