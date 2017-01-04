MUSIC: Omegga – 1 Day | Abrakadabra Ft King Blaq

Omegga aka Yung Blord finally releases the visuals for the sensational Afro Trap tune “Abrakadabra” featuring King Blaq which has been making mad buzz both on the Internet and in the streets.

The video was directed by the fast rising Director Dindu and it’s actually base on a true story. Also, in here is 1 Day, a free-spirited and heavy joint by Omegga. Listen up, Watch & enjoy.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Omegga-1-Day.mp3

