MUSIC: Oodera – Nwayokwa

NMVA Nominated Artist, Oodera Starts Of the year with this Inspirational song, Titled NwayoKwa (Easy), This AfroBeat Artist, after releasing Mama Africa, Which was Nominated for Best Afropop Video 2015, at the NMVA, He is Back with Nwayokwa, Nwayokwa is an inspirational song, which talks about the rush, and hustle in life, and for the need of everybody to take Life easy.

The song was Produced by Salvage Beat , Mixed & Mastered by the Legendary Zeeno Foster.

Oodera, is a conscious Musician and talks about the ills and means of improving the society, Oodera believes he has a message for he’s Generation and he’s determined to get the message across to the society ..

https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Oodera-Nwayokwa.mp3

