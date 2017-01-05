MUSIC: Outburst – Charisma
Paul the apostle prayed that we will recognise the power made available to us as believers. We didn’t received the HolySpirit for nothing. We have been empowered to be witnesses of the gospel’s message. Charisma aims to help listeners retain this consciousness. This song will be a helpful material for devotional prayer.
