MUSIC: Patoranking ft. Machel Montano x Wande Coal x Busy Signal – My Woman My Everything (Remix)

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Another Banger remix collaboration from Patoranking – Here he Chuns out the Remix to his hit single track ‘My Woman My Everything‘.

It’s the first Dance Hall mega remix of the year 2017, as Patoranking features Soca superstar, Machel Montano (Trinidad & Tobago) and Dance Hall heavyweight, Busy Signal (Jamaica) on the remix to his Wande Coal collaboration “My Woman, My Everything“.

Listen,Download and Enjoy!



Buy via iTunes.

