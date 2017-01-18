MUSIC: Patoranking ft. Machel Montano x Wande Coal x Busy Signal – My Woman My Everything (Remix)
Another Banger remix collaboration from Patoranking – Here he Chuns out the Remix to his hit single track ‘My Woman My Everything‘.
It’s the first Dance Hall mega remix of the year 2017, as Patoranking features Soca superstar, Machel Montano (Trinidad & Tobago) and Dance Hall heavyweight, Busy Signal (Jamaica) on the remix to his Wande Coal collaboration “My Woman, My Everything“.
Listen,Download and Enjoy!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Patoranking ft. Machel Montano x Wande Coal x Busy Signal – My Woman My Everything (Remix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG