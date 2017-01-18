MUSIC: Patoranking ft. Machel Montano x Wande Coal x Busy Signal – My Woman My Everything (Remix)

Another Banger remix collaboration from Patoranking – Here he Chuns out the Remix to his hit single track ‘My Woman My Everything‘.

It’s the first Dance Hall mega remix of the year 2017, as Patoranking features Soca superstar, Machel Montano (Trinidad & Tobago) and Dance Hall heavyweight, Busy Signal (Jamaica) on the remix to his Wande Coal collaboration “My Woman, My Everything“.

Listen,Download and Enjoy!



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Patoranking-ft.-Machel-Montano-x-Wande-Coal-x-Busy-Signal-My-Woman-My-Everything-Remix.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Buy via iTunes.

