MUSIC: PelePele – How Many Times

Rapper Pelepele aka Makanaki dropped this song “How Many Times” from is forthcoming EP labelled “Life Of King Alimosh” this is actually the album intro where he is asking the questions they never want to be aired

How Many Times is produced by Infamous Rell, Mixed and Mastered by Liquidmix Mix and it features vocals from the Lengedary Marthin Luther “I have a dream” speech, Olanrewaju Pelepele promises to deliver the most realistic ghetto stories on this body of art and this is just a tip of the whole.

https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Pelepele_How-many-time.mp3

