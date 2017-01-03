MUSIC: Praiz & Naeto C – Remember (Lotanna OST)

One of most anticipated movies in the last 3 years has a new soundtrack performed by Naeto C and Praiz.

Ifan Ifeanyi Michael production presents the theme song and soundtrack for one of anticipated movies in the last three years, Lotanna. Entitled ‘Remember‘, the beautiful number is performed by Naeto C and Praiz.

Song Produced by TY mix… The Countdown to ‘Lotanna‘ movie release begins.

Enjoy!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Praiz-Naeto-C-Remember-Lotanna-OST.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

