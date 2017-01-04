MUSIC: Psalm21 x Famous Igboro – Shake Am

Psalm21 & Famous Igboro teams up to deliver this new hot colab that is banging all over Lagos and beyond.

This dance hall song titled SHAKE AM will get you up your feet and keep you dancing all day.

Download, enjoy and share.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Psalm21-x-Famous-Igboro-Shake-Am.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Psalm21 x Famous Igboro – Shake Am appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

