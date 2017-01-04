MUSIC: Psalm21 x Famous Igboro – Shake Am
Psalm21 & Famous Igboro teams up to deliver this new hot colab that is banging all over Lagos and beyond.
This dance hall song titled SHAKE AM will get you up your feet and keep you dancing all day.
Download, enjoy and share.
