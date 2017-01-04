Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Psalm21 x Famous Igboro – Shake Am

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Psalm21 & Famous Igboro teams up to deliver this new hot colab that is banging all over Lagos and beyond.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This dance hall song titled SHAKE AM will get you up your feet and keep you dancing all day.

Download, enjoy and share.



Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Psalm21 x Famous Igboro – Shake Am appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.