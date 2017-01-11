Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Qriss – Toh Bad

Posted on Jan 11, 2017

It comes with no surprise, Qriss multi- talented guitarist plays his way into one of the most anticipated song of the year TOH -BAD With a strong emphasis on simplicity, the new track marks a shift and its topped off by an intense vocal delivery throughout.

QRISS is confident he has built upon the solid foundation provided by legends. Song Mixed and mastered SLEEKAMO.

