MUSIC: Queen Vee – Nobody

Queen Vee – Nobody

Queen Vee is an rnb,dancehall and afro pop singer,who is signed under U.N.A (United Nations of Africa) record label in South Africa owned by Buffalo Souljah. She always had a passion for music since she was eight years, when she used to lock herself in her bedroom writing love songs.

The first time this amazing artist was in the studio was in 2009 during her reign as Miss Zimbabwe when she went in to record a single to promote and market Zimbabwe’s tourism, the song was titled “My Zimbabwe”. That same year she performed the single at Miss World TALENT Finals and she secured a place in the to 10 out of 112 nations after delivering a unique performance.

She has also done collaborations with Solid Star, Buffalo Souljah, Ziyon (Liquideep), Da Les, L-Tido and AB Crazy just to name a few. This collaborations will feature in her album scheduled to drop in 2015.

This talented lady is also a “Jane of all trades” being the Top Model of The World 2011 2nd runner up which was held in Germany and title holder of the Miss Zimbabwe 2009. She also has interests in agriculture (tobacco and peas exports).

Queen Vee was born and bred in Zimbabwe but is currently based in South Africa.

