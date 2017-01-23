MUSIC: Raker – Boo Connect

​Nigerian trap and pop music producer – Raker, also known as PrettyBoi the beat maker has premiered a new single “Boo Connect”.

On this single, titled Boo Connect, Raker displays his skills with finesse. Follow on IG, Twitter and SC @pboiraker for more on this amazing talent.

Boo Connect, Produced, written and performed by Raker.



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Raker-Boo-Connect-Prod.-by-@PBoiRaker.mp3

