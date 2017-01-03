Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Richy Rymz – Trust No Man (Prod. Abochi)

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Brand Nation label act, Richy Rymz drops his much awaited single. In this song, Richy Rymz puts his life experience into emotions and calls it Trust No Man. The song was produced by Abochi and was mixed by MOB Possi Gee. Trust No Man is the kind of song i will recommend to every determined person in life.

Listen/Download from below…

 

