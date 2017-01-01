Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Sarkodie ft. Masterkraft – Just in Case (Prod. Masterkraft)

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Sarkcess Music Front-man Sarkodie, kicks-off the New Year with a new song to show his love and appreciation to his wife, Tracey (Ewurama).

The rapper disclosed how he approached the Tracy and the difficulties he went through just trying to propose to her. He also expressed his love for her and more. He features Nigerian Award winning producer Masterkraft.

What a great way to start the year with a beautiful love pierce Produced by Masterkraft.

