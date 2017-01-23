MUSIC: Satami – No Be Me

Satami was born into an entertainment family,his father was the first man to build and have a personal art center ‘AYOTA ART CENTRE’ located in Lagos,he is a full entertainer and a graduate of University of Lagos ‘UNILAG’ (BSc Business Administration).

This dreadlocks rocking guy has been around for a while as he was a member of the now defunct group ‘Soul Divine Yper’ made of Himself , Jlomah and Ckay and has performed in more then 15 states in Nigeria with the likes of Daddy showkey ,Cashman Davis,Solid star ,Olu maintain ,Oritse femi, Sound sultan,Big-street just a few to mention,he dropped his first official video titled Poki Poki 2years ago and now he’s here with the world hit song titles “NO BE ME” produce by CyrialbeatZ, Mixed and mastered by TeePiano.

