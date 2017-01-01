MUSIC: Scratch Dapo – Go Hard

Rapper Scratch Dapo releases ”Go Hard” after dropping his Cover song video ”Pray 4 dem”. Nigerian Born and Now Residing In New Jersey , U.S.A . Anticipating for a larger audience this song is dope and is a combination of soft rock , trap and Rap . Scratch Dapo is determined to crave a niche for Himself in the Music industry. He is hardworking and triples as a Rapper, Singer and Sound Engineer. Promising Artiste to look out for with more singles coming out in the near future ”Go Hard” is available on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon, Google Play, Tidal, YouTube, Deezer , worldwide.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Scratch-Dapo-Go-Hard.mp3

