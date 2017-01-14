MUSIC: Shade Andrews – NaniGe (Prod. Phat-E)

Who is Shade Andrews?… Shade andrews can be defined as the new age Female Afrobeat/soul artist that is ready to cement her music foot mark within the Nigerian African UK Music Industry in no time. with her type of music, talent and vocal ability she possesses. Shade Andrews is ready to bridge that gap and take her artistic music artistry mainstream.

Shade Andrews is here with her debut single entitled “NaniGe” under the stables of Blacknights Entertainment/Brightnightworld Brand Management.

Shade’s debut single is an up-tempo Afro-soul Ballad, a positive, uplifting anthem that lauds the strengths and qualities of all people everywhere, enticing you to get up and dance no matter what your issues are.

“NaniGe” is a love song but the message of this song is to spread Peace, Love & Harmony especially with what is happening nowadays all over the world. Song Produced by Phat-E

Take note, Shade Andrews will soon hit the mainstream, picking up awards where she clearly belongs, at the top of billboards Charts; she will be there to stay. Listen to her new single below and share.

Follow Her On IG: @Officialshadeandrews. & Twitter: @shade_Andrews.

https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Shade-Andrews-NaniGe.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

