MUSIC: Sharonee – Mimo
Sharonee releases a single titled Mimo (Holy), off her just released 12 track album “The Oblation”. A beautiful song of worship describing God in his holiness. This song will take you to a deeper level in your worship and reverence for the Holy God.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Sharonee – Mimo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG