MUSIC: Shegxy – Aye Nlo
New Tune AYE NLO from the Stable of S.O.F Entertainment Frontier artiste ‘SHEGXY’, the multi-talented young guy is a Performing artiste/Song Writer also a Graphics Designer.
Aye Nlo is a song that will make you shake your body and even forget about your worries” Song Produced by Keasungs”
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
