Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Shegxy – Aye Nlo

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

New Tune AYE NLO from the Stable of S.O.F Entertainment Frontier artiste ‘SHEGXY’, the multi-talented young guy is a Performing artiste/Song Writer also a Graphics Designer.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Aye Nlo is a song that will make you shake your body and even forget about your worries” Song Produced by Keasungs”


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

 

The post MUSIC: Shegxy – Aye Nlo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.