MUSIC: Shegxy – Aye Nlo

New Tune AYE NLO from the Stable of S.O.F Entertainment Frontier artiste ‘SHEGXY’, the multi-talented young guy is a Performing artiste/Song Writer also a Graphics Designer.

Aye Nlo is a song that will make you shake your body and even forget about your worries” Song Produced by Keasungs”



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/SHEGXY-AYE-NLO-Prod.-By-Keasungs.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

