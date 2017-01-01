Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Shodyreeks – Modupe ft. Mike Abdul

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Shodiya Rukayat popular known as Shodyreeks debuts this beautiful piece “Modupe” thanking the Almighty God for an awesome 2016 and an amazing 2017 ahead. Modupe features popular Gospel sensation Mike Abdul who spices up the song with his Fuji feel. Modupe is evergreen. If you are thankful to God for all he’s done, then you are going to love this. Produced by Echo & Mixed by Marqai.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

ENJOY!

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Shodyreeks – Modupe ft. Mike Abdul appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.