MUSIC: Shodyreeks – Modupe ft. Mike Abdul

Shodiya Rukayat popular known as Shodyreeks debuts this beautiful piece “Modupe” thanking the Almighty God for an awesome 2016 and an amazing 2017 ahead. Modupe features popular Gospel sensation Mike Abdul who spices up the song with his Fuji feel. Modupe is evergreen. If you are thankful to God for all he’s done, then you are going to love this. Produced by Echo & Mixed by Marqai.

ENJOY!

