MUSIC: Sifon – Oluwa ft T-West
Incredibly talented Sifon returns to the airwaves with this new hot trap release featuring one of the raving rappers in Southern Nigeria, T-West. Sifon is one of the fresh talents in the south that is currently wowing listeners and audiences with his fusion of pidgin into the trap genre and his sound is new and unique. Combining with T-West on this new banger, they deliver the new hustlers anthem that is set to take over your playlist and the airwaves.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Sifon – Oluwa ft T-West appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG