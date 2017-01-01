MUSIC: Sifon – Oluwa ft T-West

Incredibly talented Sifon returns to the airwaves with this new hot trap release featuring one of the raving rappers in Southern Nigeria, T-West. Sifon is one of the fresh talents in the south that is currently wowing listeners and audiences with his fusion of pidgin into the trap genre and his sound is new and unique. Combining with T-West on this new banger, they deliver the new hustlers anthem that is set to take over your playlist and the airwaves.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Sifon-Oluwa-ft-T-west.mp3

