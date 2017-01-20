MUSIC: Slemzy – Turn Me On

Here comes a certified club banger tune from Slemzy titled ‘Turn Me On‘ as produced by Diehard beat a young and fast rising producer in Lagos Nigeria.

Slemzy who’s currently working on his first album is a Nigerian born Europe based multi talented artist. He’s an entertainer & the owner of Southside Music Inc!

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Slemzy – Turn Me On appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

