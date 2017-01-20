MUSIC: Slemzy – Turn Me On
Here comes a certified club banger tune from Slemzy titled ‘Turn Me On‘ as produced by Diehard beat a young and fast rising producer in Lagos Nigeria.
Slemzy who’s currently working on his first album is a Nigerian born Europe based multi talented artist. He’s an entertainer & the owner of Southside Music Inc!
