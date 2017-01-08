MUSIC: Slicker STK – FAQs

The ever articulate Slicker STK of IllVibes Inkorporated (IVI) returns with another all rap, mind boggling original titled, FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) which will leave you marveled at his wordplay, delivery and never ending questions.

The $piky produced original, boasts of an upbeat hiphop melody that’s guaranteed to serenade you from start to finish.

Follow Slicker STK on Twitter, Instagram, SnapChat & Soundcloud with the handle SlickerSTK.

https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Slicker-STK-FAQs.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

