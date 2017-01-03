MUSIC: Snatcha (RoofTopMCs) – LGBT ft. Henrisoul

The new year always comes with a new burst of energy. What’s better to do with it than channel it into getting the right mind-frame for winning this year. Snatcha drops this major key;

“It’s high time we erase race and everything that divides us. Even when we disagree let’s do it in love.”

On this brilliantly put together record Snatcha features the uber talented Nigerian artiste Henrisoul with production by British prolific producer Mr Shabz.

The post MUSIC: Snatcha (RoofTopMCs) – LGBT ft. Henrisoul appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

