Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Snatcha (RoofTopMCs) – LGBT ft. Henrisoul

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

The new year always comes with a new burst of energy. What’s better to do with it than channel it into getting the right mind-frame for winning this year. Snatcha drops this major key;

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“It’s high time we erase race and everything that divides us. Even when we disagree let’s do it in love.”

On this brilliantly put together record Snatcha features the uber talented Nigerian artiste Henrisoul with production by British prolific producer Mr Shabz.

 

 

The post MUSIC: Snatcha (RoofTopMCs) – LGBT ft. Henrisoul appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.