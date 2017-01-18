MUSIC: Sossi – Bamidele (Prod. SmoothKiss)
After working behind the scenes rebranding and honing his craft, the tall winsome, super talented artiste and entertainer – Sossi comes through with a refreshing mid-tempo tune titled “BAMIDELE”; a smooth and sailing love song which will no doubt excite eardrums and rock music lovers playlists, thereby becoming the NEXT BIG HIT.
Produced by super-duper producer and label mate – SmoothKiss and laced with live guitar strings played by top Nigerian guitarist, AGALI, alongside mixing/mastering delivered by Zeeno Foster; “BAMIDELE” will no doubt win acceptance from the music loving public and futher top all music charts.
Sit back, relax and enjoy this evergreen piece titled “BAMIDELE” and also take a minute to check out SOSSI’s new stunning picture collections.
