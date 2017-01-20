MUSIC: Spazzy – Bow

Deck Nation Lead Act, Joseph James who is popularly known as Spazzy has once again hit the studio in a bid to satisfy the cravings of his fans.

The Reggae/Dance all artist who of recent dropped two songs back to back “Barshit” and “Lorititi’ this time teamed up with hit maker Wisebeatz to create another tune for the new year for his craving fans which he titled” BOW

Spazzy displayed his vocal skills in this new tune. Bow is the type of tune you don’t want to stop listening to.



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Spazzy-Bow-1.mp3

