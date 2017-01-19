MUSIC: Steeky – SHE

Steeky is the perfect man for the ladies, he comes through with a perfect blend of soul and hip-hop with a clear message of what it is for a lady to find good love outside her dying relationship.

SHE is for the girls that are tired of their relationships, that eventually get to meet the man of their dreams that they can confide in, make them happy and make them feel appreciated.

Women want to be loved, they don’t want a boring life.

ENJOY!



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Steeky-She.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Steeky – SHE appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

