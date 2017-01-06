MUSIC: Sweetvine Ft. Psalm Wandy – Bless Me Lord

Its a new year and Sweet Music Studios presents to Nigerians the first single for the year 2017. The song which is titled “Bless Me Lord” is a prayer filled tune performed by Sweetvine and Psalm Wandy.

Production credits goes to Sweetvine for Sweet Music Studios.

Download below and enjoy.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Bless-Me-Lord-Sweetvine-Ft-Psalm-Wandy-Prod-Sweetvine.mp3

