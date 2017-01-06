MUSIC: Sweetvine Ft. Psalm Wandy – Bless Me Lord
Its a new year and Sweet Music Studios presents to Nigerians the first single for the year 2017. The song which is titled “Bless Me Lord” is a prayer filled tune performed by Sweetvine and Psalm Wandy.
Production credits goes to Sweetvine for Sweet Music Studios.
Download below and enjoy.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Sweetvine Ft. Psalm Wandy – Bless Me Lord appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG