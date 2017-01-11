MUSIC: Taayah Kayka – Nightmare

Peep new music from Zimbabwean female youngin’ “Taayah Kayka” titled “Nightmare”. According to Taayah Kayka, “NIGHTMARE tells my story, what I have gone through, what I am going through and what I am likely to go through“.

Although I can barely understand every word on the song but, the rhythm-and-poetry is compelling. You’ll find yourself loving it.

ENJOY!



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Nightmare.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Taayah Kayka – Nightmare appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

