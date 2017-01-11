MUSIC: Taayah Kayka – Nightmare
Peep new music from Zimbabwean female youngin’ “Taayah Kayka” titled “Nightmare”. According to Taayah Kayka, “NIGHTMARE tells my story, what I have gone through, what I am going through and what I am likely to go through“.
Although I can barely understand every word on the song but, the rhythm-and-poetry is compelling. You’ll find yourself loving it.
