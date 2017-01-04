Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Taztee – Jingoism

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

De-Alammies Entertainment front man TAZTEE is here with a classic tune titled “JINGOISM” to start the new year with.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Jingoism‎ , is a track that addresses societal issues and is indeed a must listen for everyone, with the professionalism of fast rising producer Mr. KEYZBEAT on the beat and mixed and mastered by prolific BRAIN On Da Mix.

Kindly download and share..



Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Taztee – Jingoism appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.