MUSIC: Taztee – Jingoism

De-Alammies Entertainment front man TAZTEE is here with a classic tune titled “JINGOISM” to start the new year with.

Jingoism‎ , is a track that addresses societal issues and is indeed a must listen for everyone, with the professionalism of fast rising producer Mr. KEYZBEAT on the beat and mixed and mastered by prolific BRAIN On Da Mix.

Kindly download and share..



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Taztee_jingoism.mp3

