MUSIC: Teffy – Shutdown

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Teffy as promised releases new music. This one is called Shutdown and it features Rising Star Pretty Boy D-O whose single Your Level ft YCEE is making waves across the globe. Shutdown is also produced by CEE3. The video for this smash single is also ready and would be released shorlty after the audio has been circulated.

