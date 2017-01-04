MUSIC: Teffy – Shutdown

Teffy as promised releases new music. This one is called Shutdown and it features Rising Star Pretty Boy D-O whose single Your Level ft YCEE is making waves across the globe. Shutdown is also produced by CEE3. The video for this smash single is also ready and would be released shorlty after the audio has been circulated.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Teffy-Shutdown.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Teffy – Shutdown appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

