MUSIC: The Misfit – Good Vibes ft. D-Truce

Lagos-based hip-hop duo, THE MISFIT, made up of David Ibeh (@therealdayve) and Joel Prodigee (@joel_prodigee) is out with a new song titled GOOD VIBES. The song which features X3M Music’s act, D-Truce (@dusten_truce) is a blend of Afro and new school Hip-Hop.

The three deliver on an Instrumental produced by Vigho and the result is a jam you would want to have on repeat.

Enjoy!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Good-Vibes-The-Misfit.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: The Misfit – Good Vibes ft. D-Truce appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

