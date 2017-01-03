MUSIC: The Misfit – Good Vibes ft. D-Truce
Lagos-based hip-hop duo, THE MISFIT, made up of David Ibeh (@therealdayve) and Joel Prodigee (@joel_prodigee) is out with a new song titled GOOD VIBES. The song which features X3M Music’s act, D-Truce (@dusten_truce) is a blend of Afro and new school Hip-Hop.
The three deliver on an Instrumental produced by Vigho and the result is a jam you would want to have on repeat.
Enjoy!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: The Misfit – Good Vibes ft. D-Truce appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG