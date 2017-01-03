Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: The Misfit – Good Vibes ft. D-Truce

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Lagos-based hip-hop duo, THE MISFIT, made up of David Ibeh (@therealdayve) and Joel Prodigee (@joel_prodigee) is out with a new song titled GOOD VIBES. The song which features X3M Music’s act, D-Truce (@dusten_truce) is a blend of Afro and new school Hip-Hop.

The three deliver on an Instrumental produced by Vigho and the result is a jam you would want to have on repeat.

Enjoy!


