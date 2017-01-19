MUSIC: The Vinyl Kid ft. Nasty C – NDA

The Vinyl Kid unleashes another new tune feisty titled NDA and it features the coolest kid in Africa, Nasty C.

The Vinyl Kid whose real name is Asad Abrahams looks to be taking the challenge on the very competitive music circuit in his stride and NDA is a statement of intent. The tune is fresh and exciting and it packs the dope beats and spicy instrumentals to match.

Then comes the Juice Back artiste, Nasty C. He goes on free-flowing destruction of flows on bars with his trademark smooth, wavy but flamy lyrical lines. Here’s a fantastic piece of rap and trap that will sure take its slice on the airwaves.

As The Vinyl Kid rolls into 2017 with the massive endorsement of One Kid A Thousand Coffins star, we can only expect big things from this uber-talented DJ. However, we’ll vibe to and enjoy what we’ve got in NDA.

ENJOY!



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/the-vinyl-kid-nda-ft-nasty-c.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

