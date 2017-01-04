MUSIC: Theorist – Pack & Go
Africa’s first lecturer hiphop artiste THEORIST brings to our hearing the much awaited single titled “Pack & Go” off his anticipated album “TheoristOlogo”.
He dishes out to his fans a dance-able track filled with a deep message, with a combination which could be only synonymous to a learned artiste.
The fable in the song will surprise you, as it is a symbolic representation of the uncommon-common sense and the happenings in the social and marital life. Cop this and share.
Listen and enjoy Pack & Go and allow your ears be the judge.
