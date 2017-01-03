MUSIC: Timi Toba – Gbesoke

The Pman northern best producer, Timi Toba starts up the year with the release of his single “Gbesoke”. “Gbesoke” which means lift him up, is a uniquely laced danceable song that stirs up the praise in you.

Download, Listen and have a reason to praise.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Gbesoke-Timi-Toba.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Timi Toba – Gbesoke appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

