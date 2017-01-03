Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Timi Toba – Gbesoke

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

The Pman northern best producer, Timi Toba starts up the year with the release of his single “Gbesoke”. “Gbesoke” which means lift him up, is a uniquely laced danceable song that stirs up the praise in you.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Download, Listen and have a reason to praise.

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Timi Toba – Gbesoke appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.