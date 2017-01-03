MUSIC: Timi Toba – Gbesoke
The Pman northern best producer, Timi Toba starts up the year with the release of his single “Gbesoke”. “Gbesoke” which means lift him up, is a uniquely laced danceable song that stirs up the praise in you.
Download, Listen and have a reason to praise.
