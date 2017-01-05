MUSIC: TMoney – Island Girl
Jasi1time Entertainment presents “Island Girl” written by Tmoney Jasi1time .. Produced by Geamat Studios
Island Girl is a melodic song about a man trying his efforts to confess his love to his Queen who only wears name brand clothes, buys expensive bags and shoes, doesn’t care/had no idea he’d eventually win her heart and as she gives up all her materialistic attitude and give in.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
