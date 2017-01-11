Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Tobzzy – Oni Cover ft King Poet (Prod. Kash 11)

Toheeb Oluwatobi Idris also known as Tobzzy is a versatile (singer, rapper and a song writer) Nigerian artiste from Irepodun LGA in Kwara State, western part of Nigeria. Tobzzy was born on the 3rd of November, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tobzzy has always had flair for music right from his childhood, grew up listening to various genres of local and foreign music, which helped form his versatility in his music career.

Over the years, he has worked with the likes of Kash 11, Seriki, DYC, Dre San, O’black, Base One, Mr. Shey-Y, Slimmy B, Alhaji Qamardeen Aiyeloyun, “Cypher” team recently team up with King Poet on this new street anthem titled “O Ni Cover” (Shey Enu E Bo).

Download, share and enjoy

 

The post MUSIC: Tobzzy – Oni Cover ft King Poet (Prod. Kash 11) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

