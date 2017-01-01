MUSIC: Tswag Lee – Adura

Philip Oluwatobi better known by his stage name TSWAG LEE is a Nigerian rapper, songwriter, singer, and performer with a diverse music style mix of HipHop, R&B, and Afrobeat. TSWAG LEE was born in Oyo state, Nigeria, ADURA is his latest release produced by Kentee Beatz.

This is good music! Download & Hit Play!!!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Tswag-Lee-Adura-Prod.-By-KenteeBeatz.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

