MUSIC: Tswag Lee – Adura

Philip Oluwatobi better known by his stage name TSWAG LEE is a Nigerian rapper, songwriter, singer, and performer with a diverse music style mix of HipHop, R&B, and Afrobeat. TSWAG LEE was born in Oyo state, Nigeria, ADURA is his latest release produced by Kentee Beatz.

This is good music! Download & Hit Play!!!

 

