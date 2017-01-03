MUSIC: Tunaco – Alafe Omoge

Tunaco is an alternative/pop artist, Real name, Olatunde Owoola. A student of Ajayi Crowther University, Where he is studying bio chemistry.

On this mind blowing tune ‘Tunaco’, He delivers a dance track about a beautiful lady titled Alafe Omoge.

Enjoy.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Tunaco-Alafe-Omoge.mp3

