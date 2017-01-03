MUSIC: Tunaco – Alafe Omoge
Tunaco is an alternative/pop artist, Real name, Olatunde Owoola. A student of Ajayi Crowther University, Where he is studying bio chemistry.
On this mind blowing tune ‘Tunaco’, He delivers a dance track about a beautiful lady titled Alafe Omoge.
Enjoy.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Tunaco – Alafe Omoge appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG