Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Tunaco – Alafe Omoge

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Tunaco is an alternative/pop artist, Real name, Olatunde Owoola. A student of Ajayi Crowther University, Where he is studying bio chemistry.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

On this mind blowing tune ‘Tunaco’, He delivers a dance track about a beautiful lady titled Alafe Omoge.

Enjoy.



Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Tunaco – Alafe Omoge appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.