MUSIC: Wazzy – Shikaka (Prod. Matzbeat)

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Wazzy with real names Adesokan Opeyemi is a versatile artist based in Ibadan. He’s a graduate of LAUTECH with a Geology discipline. He started his music career at a very tender age.

He has worked with Ace producer Krisbeat and also Matzbeat. He drops this fresh tune titled “Shikaka” produced by Matzbeat.

Download, listen and Share!


Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

