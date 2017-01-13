MUSIC: Wazzy – Shikaka (Prod. Matzbeat)

Wazzy with real names Adesokan Opeyemi is a versatile artist based in Ibadan. He’s a graduate of LAUTECH with a Geology discipline. He started his music career at a very tender age.

He has worked with Ace producer Krisbeat and also Matzbeat. He drops this fresh tune titled “Shikaka” produced by Matzbeat.

https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Wazzy-Shikaka-Prod.-Matzbeat.mp3

