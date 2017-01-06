MUSIC: Wyll Diamond – The Prayer (Prod. Nobong Da Synth)

Super-talented singer, songwriter and all-round performer, releases a brand new heartfelt single titled ‘The Prayer’ to celebrate his birthday.

Wyll Diamond’s ‘The Prayer’ produced by Nobong Da Synth, is definitely a smooth and positive way to start off the new year.

Listen, download and enjoy!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Wyll-Diamond-The-Prayer-Prod.Nobong-Da-Synth.mp3

