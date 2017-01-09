Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: X-Jay – Uduwedin

X-Jay is back with a new sound titled “Uduwedin“, His previous release “Beautiful girl” received a lot of positive response from his fans, now he’s back with this Ẹ̀sán high life banger produced by T Spice and this one will keep you dancing for real. Stream and download below.

ENJOY!

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

