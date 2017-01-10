Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: YB Wyno – Shake It

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Inocha Festus Obinna, better known as YB WYNO is a multi talented and versatile Afro Pop Artiste known for his perfect experimentation on every instrumental he comes across.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

He unveils this High Life single that he titles “Shake It” to start the year with for his highly demanding fans.

Its something that’s got to be heard…

“Shake It” was produced by Scarybeatz, Mix/mastered by Dawizzy

Download & Enjoy…


Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: YB Wyno – Shake It appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.