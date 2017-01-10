MUSIC: YB Wyno – Shake It
Inocha Festus Obinna, better known as YB WYNO is a multi talented and versatile Afro Pop Artiste known for his perfect experimentation on every instrumental he comes across.
He unveils this High Life single that he titles “Shake It” to start the year with for his highly demanding fans.
Its something that’s got to be heard…
“Shake It” was produced by Scarybeatz, Mix/mastered by Dawizzy
Download & Enjoy…
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: YB Wyno – Shake It appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG