MUSIC: YB Wyno – Shake It

Inocha Festus Obinna, better known as YB WYNO is a multi talented and versatile Afro Pop Artiste known for his perfect experimentation on every instrumental he comes across.

He unveils this High Life single that he titles “Shake It” to start the year with for his highly demanding fans.

Its something that’s got to be heard…

“Shake It” was produced by Scarybeatz, Mix/mastered by Dawizzy

https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/YB_WYNO_-_Shake_It.mp3

