MUSIC: Yohanz ft. I.B.Y – Kayan Dadi (Prod. King D)

Yohanna Mamman K A (born September 26th), better known with his stage name ‘Yohanz’, is a Nigerian afro-pop recording artist and actor, signed to Legend Empire.

Yohanz was born in Kaduna state and he graduated from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria where he got a B.s.c. in sociology. He started writing songs at a very tender age and started recording in 2008.

Yohanz won the heart of a lot of fans back when he was in the university, headlining a lot of major campus events and shows.

He always gave sizzling and breathtaking performances. Yohanz looks up to Fela, Iyanya, D’banj, R.Kelly and PSquare with being an inspiration to his music

Download And Listen.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Yohanz-Kayan-Dadi-ft.-I.B.Y-Prod.-By-King-D.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

