MUSIC: Yung L – This Year (prod. T.U.C)
Grip Boiz soldier – Yung L, comes through with his first official release for 2017; titled This Year. A prophetic tune produced by his latest collaborator – T.U.C aka The Undisputed Champion.
Grip BouizCheck on the exciting joint below.
