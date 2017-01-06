Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Yung L – This Year (prod. T.U.C)

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Grip Boiz soldier – Yung L, comes through with his first official release for 2017; titled This Year. A prophetic tune produced by his latest collaborator – T.U.C aka The Undisputed Champion.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Grip BouizCheck on the exciting joint below.


Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Yung L – This Year (prod. T.U.C) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.