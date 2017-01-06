MUSIC: Yung L – This Year (prod. T.U.C)

Grip Boiz soldier – Yung L, comes through with his first official release for 2017; titled This Year. A prophetic tune produced by his latest collaborator – T.U.C aka The Undisputed Champion.

Grip BouizCheck on the exciting joint below.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/THIS-YEAR-Prod.-T.U.C.mp3

