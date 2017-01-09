MUSIC: Zara Sambo – Dem Ma Talk

Zara Sambo is an award-winning Nigeria musician who has won multiple awards in her first year as an Afro-pop artist, which include New Artiste of the Year at the 2014 JIN Music Awards, and Artist with potential 2015 Top Naija music Awards in Lagos.

She has several hit singles including ,TURN UP, MURDA and JUNGLE VIBE. Her music style is a perfect blend of Afro-Pop, Dancehall and R&B.

Many of her earlier songs have towed the line of the dance hall genre, proving again that she can rub shoulders with the best in the business. The dashing songstress also has many other songs in her repertoire such as ‘Mama Africa ‘Easy Like to party, which was specially recorded for her fans …

Zara Sambo decided to share her latest tunes with her fans titled– “DEM MAH TAK” (Prod by EM1) and it came with a surprise package song For Christmas “THE FEELING” featuring EM1 produced by Sammy Gyang

Zara Sambo en-lights more on her success and what life is all about, As she sings “Jah (God) bless up her day ’ lets keep the faith and push regardless of the situation”. Production credit goes to EM1.



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/D.M.TDem-Ma-Tak_Zara_Sambo_Prodby_Em1_360NoBS.com_.mp3

