MUSIC: Zyro – Hold On

Ejiro .O. Arhere popularly known as Jyro is from Delta state, born and bred in Lagos, spent most of his life in the western & eastern part of Nigeria.

Jyro formerly worked with Faze on independent entertainment as management team. “Plantashun entertainment”. He has always being in the industry and well known by most of the big artists who has been in the game for decade.

Jyro is one of Nigerian hip-hop artist with a teeming fans within and outside Nigeria. Jyro decided to bless us with this dope jam.. tagged Hold On.

https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Zyro-Hold-On.mp3

