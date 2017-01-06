Muslim woman with Barbie looks slams critics of her sexy social media snaps

A UK student nicknamed the Kazakhstan Barbie has lashed back at Muslim critics in her homeland who slammed her because of her latest collection of sexy social media snaps.

Dinara Rakhimbaeva, 21, is studying finance at the University of Nottingham and loves flaunting her perfect body in sexy lingerie on social media.

The 5-foot 9-inch student has a tiny 22-inch waist, measures 34 inches around her hips and weighs 7 stone. And her social media photos usually show her in lacy black bras, panties and lacy camisoles.

The pictures have however provoked a storm of controversy back home in Kazakhstan where the majority Muslim population take a dim view of such displays of female flesh.

One person commented:

‘Dinara this is too much, there is nothing beautiful in this picture.

‘Only people we love should be allowed to see our naked body, you are good looking but you should not expose your body to anyone!’

And another female social media user complained: ‘You should not show your bare t**s like that!’

Dinara answered her critics saying: ‘

You girls seem to have forgotten that you should be kind by nature.

‘Why are you so mean? There is so much hate directed towards me but I did not do nothing to you.

‘I would like to wish you all happiness and love.’

Source – DailyMailUK

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

